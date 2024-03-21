Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Strabane PSNI carry out extensive road safety operation

Police in Strabane carried out vehicle check points, speed checks and proactive patrolling yesterday as part of a road safety operation.

Officers conducted high visibility checkpoints and patrols in areas including Sion Mills, Artigarvan, Lifford Bridge and Newtownstewart bypass.

Over the course of the operation, four drivers were detected driving with excess speed, while a number of fixed penalty notices were issued for offences including using a mobile phone while driving and for vehicles with number plates displaying the registration number incorrectly. Officers also issued advice and guidance in respect of driving-related matters to almost two dozen drivers.

A Police Service spokesperson said: “Far too often we see the devastating and life changing impact of serious and fatal road traffic collisions. Lives are changed in an instant because of a wrong decision, or a moment’s inattention as a road user. Our ask is that drivers adhere to the speed limit and slow down. Speeding is never worth it. It results in penalty points, or worse if you have a collision and injure someone – the repercussions can be life changing.

“We all share the responsibility to keep ourselves and other road users safe. Remember the ‘Fatal Five’ and the steps you can take to avoid them. Don’t drink and drive, slow down, don’t get careless, wear your seat belt and stay off your phone.”

