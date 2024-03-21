Two arrested in relation Derry burglary



Two men have been arrested in connection with a burglary in Derry last night.

Police received a report at 11:55pm of a road traffic collision on Gortinure Road, involving a black Audi TT

The car was found in a ditch with a television and crowbar inside.

No people were there.

PSNI believe the Audi was stolen from an address in Victoria Gate where a burglary occurred.

As a result a 23 year old and a 32 year old man have been arrested on suspicion of burglary and handling stolen goods.

Police ask that anyone with relevant information to get in touch.