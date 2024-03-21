Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Varadkar to attend European Council to final time today


The Taoiseach is to face questions about his shock decision to resign when he attends a meeting of EU leaders in Brussels today.

It will be the final time Leo Varadkar attends the European Council before he steps down next month.

In his surprise announcement yesterday, Leo Varadkar said he would remain as Taoiseach until his successor had been elected.

Among those duties is to attend the European Council, where EU leaders will discuss, among other things, the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

There will also be an engagement with the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutteres.

Ahead of that meeting at lunchtime, Leo Varadkar is expected to face the questions from the press for the first time since that announcement.

Whether he will give any insight as to why, that remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, all of the opposition parties are calling for an immediate general election.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern says he can’t see that happening just yet:

