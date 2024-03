Donegal County Council is being urged to deploy gritters earlier in the mornings.

Councillor Patrick McGowan is calling for gritting times to be amended and for gritting to start at the earlier time of 5am.

He says given the length of time it takes to cover all gritting routes an early start would benefit those travelling to work in the mornings.

Gritters were out on the roads yesterday at 5am but Councillor McGowan believes this needs to be the case going forward: