Clocks “Spring” forward tonight

Clocks will go FORWARD one hour overnight tonight.

The ‘Sumertime’ changeover will happen at 1am – when time leaps forward to 2am.

Unfortunately it will give you one hour less in bed for Easter Sunday morning.

If you have a smartphone or any device that connects to the internet, your time will automatically change – but watch out if you’re depending on a more traditional type of alarm to get you up! and don’t get caught out.

The clocks will eventually return to wintertime on Sunday 27th of October.