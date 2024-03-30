Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal narrowly beaten in Richie McElligott Cup quarter-final

Donegal were narrowly beaten 2-10 to 0-14 by Mayo in their All-Ireland Hurling U20B Championship clash at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Mayo now go through to the semi-finals of this competition for the Richie McElligott Cup.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

rugby ball
News

Rugby: Defeat for Omagh in crucial Division 2C clash

30 March 2024
moville_1a
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Moville may cause disruptions

30 March 2024
434057565_742312298081847_6754658112483253510_n
News, Top Stories

Two motorists arrested, vehicle seized and penalty notices issued as Donegal Gardai crackdown on road safety

30 March 2024
LK CLOCKS
News, Top Stories

Clocks “Spring” forward tonight

30 March 2024
Advertisement

Related News

rugby ball
News

Rugby: Defeat for Omagh in crucial Division 2C clash

30 March 2024
moville_1a
News, Top Stories

Burst water main in Moville may cause disruptions

30 March 2024
434057565_742312298081847_6754658112483253510_n
News, Top Stories

Two motorists arrested, vehicle seized and penalty notices issued as Donegal Gardai crackdown on road safety

30 March 2024
LK CLOCKS
News, Top Stories

Clocks “Spring” forward tonight

30 March 2024
irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Loughanure experiencing water outages

30 March 2024
hospitality
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospitality sector jobs at risk due to rise in minimum wage

30 March 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube