Donegal narrowly beaten in Richie McElligott Cup quarter-final

Donegal were narrowly beaten 2-10 to 0-14 by Mayo in their All-Ireland Hurling U20B Championship clash at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.
Mayo now go through to the semi-finals of this competition for the Richie McElligott Cup.
