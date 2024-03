The Donegal Pool Championships will take place next weekend in the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny.

The event will take place from April 5th-7th.

Tina Reaney, secretary of the Donegal Pool Association, joined Highland Radio Saturday Sport today and described it as “the highlight of the year”.

Professional pool player Shaun Sharkey was also in the studio and talked to us about what it takes to become a pro.

They spoke to Chris Ashmore…