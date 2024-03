John Joe Doherty has won the 10 mile race at the Ballyliffin International Coastal Challenge this afternoon.

The Finn Valley A.C. athlete finished 20 seconds ahead of City Of Derry’s Kyle Doherty, while Johnny Canning of Foyle Valley came in third.

In the women’s section, City of Derry’s Ciara Toner won the race while Emma Boyle and Denise McCann made up the rest of the top 3.

Patsy McGonagle gave us his report after the event…