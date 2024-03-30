Loughanure experiencing water outages

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Loughanure.
Supply disruptions may also be experienced in Loughanure, Kerry town, Ardcrone, Meenbanad and surrounding areas.
Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.
