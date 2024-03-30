Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Loughanure experiencing water outages

 

Repairs to a burst water main are ongoing in Loughanure.

Supply disruptions may also be experienced in Loughanure, Kerry town, Ardcrone, Meenbanad and surrounding areas.

Works are scheduled to take place until 3pm this afternoon.

Top Stories

irish Water Main Replacement Works 1
News, Top Stories

Loughanure experiencing water outages

30 March 2024
hospitality
News, Audio, Top Stories

Hospitality sector jobs at risk due to rise in minimum wage

30 March 2024
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Woman dies in two car collision in Tipperary

30 March 2024
Gavin Robinson
News, Audio, Top Stories

New interim leader of DUP describes charges against Donaldson as “devastating revelation”

30 March 2024
Cathaoirleach Cllr. Martin Harley (centre) with Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh and Cllr. Michael McClafferty, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, launching the 'Big Donegal Clean Up' at Dunfanaghy pier on Tuesday morning with staff from Donegal County Council, DLDC, members of the Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns committee and Donegal Volunteer Centre. PIcture: Declan Doherty.
News, Top Stories

The Big Donegal Clean-Up launched this week

30 March 2024
gritter
News, Top Stories

Cllr McGowan calls for roads to be treated earlier in the morning

30 March 2024

