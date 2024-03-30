Matt Edwards gets the better of Keith Cronin in Circuit of Ireland Rally

Welshman Matt Edwards has won the Circuit of Ireland Rally with co-driver David Moynihan in a Ford Fiesta Rally2 after the eight stage one day event held in the Dungannon area.

The Irish Tarmac Championship leaders Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvan, who had led for much of the rally, had to be content with second, finishing some 14.4 seconds behind in their Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Josh Moffett and Andy Hayes were third a further one minute and 46.1 seconds behind in a Citroen C3Rally2.

Making up the top five were Cathan McCourt and Brian Hoy in a Ford Fiesta and Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2.

Mark Alcorn and Darren Curran were seventh overall and second in their class in their Ford Escort Mark II while Joseph McGonigle and Ciaran Geaney were ninth overall in their Citroen C3 Rally2.

Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney were 11th overall.

The full results can be seen here:

https://www.rallyscore.net/#/results/2857/1100?Circuit-of-Ireland