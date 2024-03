Omagh were beaten 32-22 by Ballina in their important All-Ireland League Division 2C games.

This result means that Ballina draw level with Omagh on 26 points with both teams having gone game to play.

The only side below them are Bangor on 17 points so it will go down to the last day of the season to see who is relegated.

Elsewhere, Limavady beat Monaghan 29-17 while Letterkenny 2nds lost 31-14 in their Provincial North – Phase 2 – match with Ballymoney thirds.