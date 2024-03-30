The Big Donegal Clean-Up launched this week

Donegal County Council are supporting individuals, groups, businesses and organisations in arranging their own clean-up events for the Big Donegal Clean-Up, part of An Taisce’s National Spring Clean.

The campaign, launched at Dunfanaghy pier this week by county councillors and members of the Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns group, aims to get communities to come together and take a proactive approach to improving the environment that we all share.

Speaking at the launch, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin Harley, said:

“The Big Donegal Clean-Up is a chance for everyone to show that same compassion and environmental responsibility and I would encourage the people of Donegal to play their part in making our county a cleaner and more sustainable place to live.”

Press release in full:

Get Involved in the The Big Donegal Clean-Up

We each have a part to play, let’s work together to keep Donegal beautiful!

The launch for the 2024 Big Donegal Clean-Up campaign took place at Dunfanaghy Pier this week where Cllr Martin Harley, Chathaoirleach of Donegal County Council joined Cllr Michael McClafferty, Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District, Cllr John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, members of Dunfanaghy Tidy Towns along with Seamus Hopkins, Senior Engineer and Environment staff from Donegal County Council.

The Big Donegal Clean-up is an annual campaign which plays a key part of Donegal County Council’s commitment to sustainability and environmental protection. The campaign offers the opportunity for communities to come together and take a proactive approach to improving the environment that we all share. With year-on-year increases in the number of cleanups being undertaken, there is hope that the 2024 Big Donegal Clean-Up will be the biggest yet.

Speaking at the launch, the Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Martin Harley, said: “It’s an honour to be launching the Big Donegal Clean-Up for yet another year. This fantastic initiative brings out the best of the people of Donegal who come out in their droves to protect and preserve our environment year-round. It is inspiring to see the commitment that Tidy Towns groups throughout the county show and the respect they have for the environment and their community. The Big Donegal Clean-Up is a chance for everyone to show that same compassion and environmental responsibility and I would encourage the people of Donegal to play their part in making our county a cleaner and more sustainable place to live.”

With over 50 registrations from Donegal already made for the An Taisce National Spring Clean, Donegal County Council looks forward to working with volunteers and community groups to make this year’s campaign a success.

Michael McGarvey, Director of Service Donegal County Council, said: “Having supported over 900 clean-ups in 2023, it’s great to have the Big Donegal Clean-Up back again for 2024. From the early number of clean-ups registered we are already seeing the determination that the people of Donegal have to keep their county clean. As always, the Council thanks the 5,000 volunteers that make this happen each year, without whom none of this would be possible.”

The Donegal Volunteer Centre are once more joining the campaign and will publicise details of planned clean-ups on their website www.volunteerdonegal.ie. This is a great help to communities looking to promote their campaigns or take on extra volunteers. John Curran from Donegal Volunteer Centre stated that “Community Clean-ups are a great example of volunteers giving time for the greater good. They help communities shine and be at their best. Donegal Volunteer Centre are delighted to support the groups across Donegal and to introduce new volunteers to the team”.

Get involved

This campaign sees the Council supporting individuals, groups, businesses and organisations in arranging their own clean-ups. The Council provides bags, gloves and litter pickers while also taking care of the collection of rubbish once it has been bagged.

The Council is also planning to promote clean-ups on its social media pages. You can share your photos via the following sites:

Twitter @DonegalCouncil Facebook @donegalcoco

To sign up for this year’s Big Donegal Clean-Up call 074 91 53900, call to your local Council office or visit www.donegalcoco.ie. You can also register with An Taisce’s National Spring Clean campaign by calling (01) 4002219 or online at www.nationalspringclean.org.