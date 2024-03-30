Two motorists arrested, vehicle seized and penalty notices issued as Donegal Gardai crackdown on road safety

Gardai are out in force in Donegal this Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Two drivers have already been arrested.

In the early hours of this morning, a drug driver was apprehended in the Letterkenny area after testing positive for cannabis while a disqualified driver was arrested by the Letterkenny Roads Policing Unit yesterday.

Meanwhile, a truck was taken off the road at a checkpoint being conducted by the Buncrana Roads Policing Unit and the RSA.

Elsewhere, Ballyshannon Gardai issued a number of Fixed Charge Penalty Notices for a number of offences including speeding, worn/ defective tyres and having no tax. A vehicle was also seized.

Gardai are reminding people while socialising this weekend to never driver under the influence of alcohol/ drugs and make responsible decisions.

They say is it their priority to keep people safe.