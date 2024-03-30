Woman dies in two car collision in Tipperary

There’s been another fatality on the country’s roads overnight

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a two car collision in Tipperary.

The collision happened on the N24 at Kilsheelan at around 10 O Clock.

A woman in her 30’s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the car, a man in his 40’s, was taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and a passenger of the second car, both men in their late teens, were also taken to Waterford University Hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

A teenage girl, also in the second car, was taken Tipperary University Hospital for treatment.

The road remains closed this morning with local traffic diversions in place.

The scene is currently preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.