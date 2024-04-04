72% increase in people seeking international protection in Ireland

The record number of people seeking international protection here in the first months of 2023, has been surpassed in the same period this year.

Its jumped by 72% according to figures from the Department of Justice.

Up until March 28th 5,163 people applied for international protection here. This represents a 72% increase when compared to the same period last year.

During the same period last year, 2,995 people applied for international protection here.

The large increase in asylum applications comes at a time when the Government are struggling to source accommodation. The State ceased offering accommodation to all new male International Protection Applicants on 4th December last year citing a “severe shortage”.

There are currently over 1,500 male asylum seekers awaiting an offer of accommodation, with many sleeping in tents outside the international protection office in Dublin City Centre.