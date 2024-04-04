Brain drain because of no trains – Senator Blaney

A Donegal Senator says the border counties, west and west midlands must stop being treated like ‘backwater’ when it comes to road and rail investment.

Niall Blaney says that the poor infrastructure is causing brain drain, and that if rectified more businesses would be enticed to locate here, keeping young people in the area.

As well as a Letterkenny-Derry rail link, Senator Blaney has also proposed a speed rail connection from Derry to Belfast and Dublin

The Senator is one of three Fianna Fáil European candidates, and he says networking at an EU level is key: