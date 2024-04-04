Buncrana native William O’Connor ready to take his UCD side to Finn Park

Ex-Finn Harps assistant manager William O’Connor will be in the opposite dug-out on Friday evening at Finn Park as he takes his UCD side to Ballybofey in search of 3 points in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

The Buncrana man is happy with how his team have started the season and, even after a tough start, UCD sit 3rd. O’Connor says his team have found some consistency after losing 3 out of their first 4 games.

He is relishing the opportunity to return to Finn Park but is ready for a tough battle, as he admits Harps are “absolutely flying”.

The UCD boss spoke to Highland Radio’s Chris Ashmore this week to look ahead to the game. O’Connor also gave us his thoughts on the League Of Ireland as a whole and says the increased crowds and better quality of football has led to “things progressing really well” in both divisions of the LOI…