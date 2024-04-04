Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Floodlight failure further evidence of need for new stadium move – Finn Harps

Finn Harps says a floodlight failure at Finn Park is further evidence that the move to a new stadium is vital for the survival of the club.

Following consultation with the FAI, Finn Harps match against UCD this Friday will kick off at the earlier time of 5pm due to the floodlight failure.

The system failed the pre match test last evening because the wrong components were delivered to repair the system which has been causing problems at home games this season.

Aidan Campbell, Commercial Officer at Finn Harps Football Club told today’s Nine til Noon Show that ways to finance the upkeep of the club into the future need to be found:

