Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

HIQA finds Tus Nua fully compliant

HIQA has found staff at a HSE-operated centre for people with mild and moderate intellectual disabilities in Donegal very knowledgeable on the needs and preferences of residents.

Tus Nua, a new residential facility near Donegal Town, provides full-time residential care to three patients and one part-time resident with additional medical and social care needs.

The report says staff in the centre had received human rights training and spoke about ways they offered residents daily choices, promoted their independence and involved them in the running of the centre.

The centre was found to be compliant with all regulations.

You can read the full report here

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen heading for Ireland this weekend

4 April 2024
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA finds Tus Nua fully compliant

4 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube