HIQA finds Tus Nua fully compliant

HIQA has found staff at a HSE-operated centre for people with mild and moderate intellectual disabilities in Donegal very knowledgeable on the needs and preferences of residents.

Tus Nua, a new residential facility near Donegal Town, provides full-time residential care to three patients and one part-time resident with additional medical and social care needs.

The report says staff in the centre had received human rights training and spoke about ways they offered residents daily choices, promoted their independence and involved them in the running of the centre.

The centre was found to be compliant with all regulations.

