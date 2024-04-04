Insurance premiums rise as insurance companies profits also increase

Public liability and employer insurance premiums rose by 8% in 2022, while profit margins for insurance companies increased by over 50%.

A new Central Bank study also found the cost of public and employer liability settlements is down €43 million on 2019 levels.

Businesses in the accommodation and food sector saw the largest premium increases with some reporting rises of 24%.

Brian Hanley from the Alliance for Insurance Reform says recent moves by the Government to tackle the increases have failed: