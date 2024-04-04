McConalogue halts farm inspections as concerns grow for potato crop

Farmers must get crops like potatoes into the ground over the next two weeks to avoid shortages.

The poor weather has led to waterlogged fields and a delay in planting crops for farmers, who could be facing a second poor harvest.

It has led to speculation supermarkets could be forced to import products like potatoes to make up for a shortfall here.

Potato farmer Denis O’Connor says farmers need at least a week of good weather………………..

Meanwhile, all non-essential farm inspections have been placed on temporary hold for just over two weeks due to the ongoing adverse weather conditions.

Making the announcement this afternoon, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue, said he’s asked his department to pause farm inspections not specifically required to support payments until April 22nd.

He’s also asked Teagasc to establish a system for co-ordinating advisory supports to help farmers maximise existing fodder stocks and provide a basis for those with surpluses to engage with those who are struggling.