Almost €72,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe page dedicated to a young Donegal man killed in a motorcycle collision in Perth, Western Australia over the Easter Weekend.

Friends of 30 year AJ Doyle, an Inishowen native who moved to Australia several years ago, started the initiative to help get his body home in association with the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, with almost 750 donations over the course of 24 hours.