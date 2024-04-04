Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Overall tax take is up but Corporation Tax receipts are down

There was a fall in the level of Corporation tax collected by the government in the first quarter of the year.

It was down by almost 800 million euro on the same period last year.

However the government says it likely reflects a timing issue.

An exchequer surplus of 300 million euro was recorded while overall tax revenues were 1 point 8 per cent ahead of the same time last year.

Meanwhile, Public Expenditure Minister, Paschal Donohue, says there will be engagement with Ministers to ensure spending for each Department is on target…………….

