Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

A public meeting to discuss euthanasia is taking place in Letterkenny next week.

The Joint Oireachtas Committee on Assisted Dying has recommended the Government introduce legislation to allow for assisted dying in certain restricted circumstances.

A group of medics opposed to such legislation being introduced have organised the meeting on Tuesday night at 7:30pm in the Mount Errigal Hotel.

One of those is Donegal Dr Sarah Brennan, she told the Nine til Noon Show today that what is happening globally on the matter is driving the conversation in Ireland: