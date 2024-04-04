Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

It’s claimed a report which found a United Ireland would cost 20 billion euro a year “doesn’t reflect” other recent academic research.

The Institute of International and European Affairs found spending would have to be significantly reduced and taxes raised for workers in the Republic in order to fund it.

It says getting rid of the border could add 10 percent to Ireland’s national debt.

However, Vice President for Research at Dublin City University, Professor John Doyle, believes there are “weaknesses” in the report…………