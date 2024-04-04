Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

It’s claimed a report which found a United Ireland would cost 20 billion euro a year “doesn’t reflect” other recent academic research.

The Institute of International and European Affairs found spending would have to be significantly reduced and taxes raised for workers in the Republic in order to fund it.

It says getting rid of the border could add 10 percent to Ireland’s national debt.

However, Vice President for Research at Dublin City University, Professor John Doyle, believes there are “weaknesses” in the report…………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

DCU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

4 April 2024
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

DCU
News, Audio, Top Stories

Research professor says there are ‘weaknesses’ in United Ireland cost projections

4 April 2024
Michael Leonard
News, Top Stories

British authorities lied to Irish government about Michael Leonard killing – Paper Trail

4 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 April 2024
Euthanasia
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public meeting to discuss euthanasia taking place in Letterkenny

4 April 2024
jobs unemployment
News, Top Stories

Slight increase in unemployment rate in March

4 April 2024
storm
News, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen heading for Ireland this weekend

4 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube