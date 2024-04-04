Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Sick people on Tory Island being transported to waiting helicopter in work vans

It’s emerged sick people on Tory Island needing medical attention on the mainland are being transported to a waiting helicopter in work vans.

Just two islands in Ireland have access to an ambulance on the island. They are Arranmore and Oranmore.

In one recent case on Tory Island, an elderly woman was transported to the island’s helipad in the back of a van, surrounded by work tools.

Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says it is totally unacceptable for the HSE to put responsibility on islanders to provide a service they should be providing.

He says islanders deserve equal care:

