Tomorrow is the last day for submissions on new County Development Plan

Tomorrow is the closing date for submissions on the new County Development Plan, after a number of alterations were made to the original draft.

The document also includes area plans for a number of towns in the county.

In February, Donegal County Council published a number of Proposed Material Alterations to the Draft County Donegal Development Plan 2024-2030, which includes area plans for Buncrana, Ballybofey/Stranorlar and Bundoran.

Maps can be viewed HERE

It’s after two lengthy meetings earlier this year during which members expressed grave reservations about a number of issues, particularly the restrictions on building on lands adjoining the N56, and a number of recommendations and observations from the Office of the Planning Regulator.

The OPR has also been reviewing the revised document, which is set to govern development in Donegal into 2030, and possibly for a further five years after that if it is extended.

The new plan must be agreed by May, and people can make submissions until 4:30pm tomorrow, Friday 5th of April.

See www.donegaldevplan.ie and consult.donegal.ie for details.

