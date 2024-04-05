Another Independent candidate declares in the Glenties Electoral Area

Jonathan Stewart, a dedicated community member with a profound love for his county and its people, has officially declared his candidacy for the upcoming council elections in the Glenties Electoral Area.

Stewart, 37, who will run as an independent, brings a wealth of experience and a heartfelt commitment to addressing key issues facing the community. Born and raised between Dungloe and Dunfanaghy, Stewart’s roots run deep in the region. His upbringing, with his mother Kathleen neé Hanlon hailing from Dungloe and his father Ivan Stewart from Hornhead, instilled in him a strong sense of pride and responsibility towards his community.

At the age of 16, Stewart embarked on an apprenticeship as a spray painter, marking the beginning of his journey in the workforce. Over the years, he gained diverse experiences, including working abroad, being self-employed, and contributing as a temporary worker in various capacities.

Throughout his life, Stewart has remained actively engaged in small-scale community initiatives, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. Now, he seeks to elevate his involvement by running for council office, driven by a desire to tackle pressing issues and effect meaningful change.

Stewart’s platform centres on addressing critical community needs, with a particular focus on housing, roads, and recreation areas. He recognises these areas as pivotal to enhancing the quality of life for residents and fostering a thriving community spirit.

Expressing his vision for the future, Stewart emphasises the importance of collaboration and proactive decision-making among elected officials. He underscores his intention to work closely with fellow council members to develop practical solutions and initiatives that serve the best interests of the community.

In his appeal to the electorate, Stewart humbly requests their support and trust, pledging to serve as a diligent and dedicated representative with genuine intentions. He urges voters to place their faith in him, providing him with the opportunity to prove his commitment to their well-being and the prosperity of the Glenties Electorate Area.