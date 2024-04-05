City of Derry of Airport honors long serving members of Airport Fire and Rescue team.

Dedicated Airport Fire and Rescue team members were brought together this week to mark their years of service, ranging from 20 to 30 years.

They were awarded with service medals issued by the department of transport, White Horse Hotel, and a nostalgic look back over the years with presentations from Airport Management and retired members of staff.

Staff awarded include Senior Airport Fire Officer, Gerard McCloskey (30 years), Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, David Cunningham (30 years), Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, Wesley Dickson (30 years), Deputy Senior Airport Fire Officer, Jannine Dunlop(20 years), Crew Commander, Max Devlin (20 years), Leading Firefighter, Mervyn Quigg (30 years), Leading Firefighter, Sean Feeney (20 years), Leading Firefighter, Colin Spratt (20 years), Firefighter, Michael McAllister (20 years), and Firefighter, Des McKillop(20 years).

Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, Steve Frazer stated: “We are extremely proud of our Airport Fire & Rescue team and the dedication, hard work and support demonstrated over the years.

“This team are always amongst the first to step up and get involved in our local community and charity events, as well as facilitating visits for many generations of school children across the years.”

Mr Frazer continued: “In addition to awarding our long-standing team members, this event was so important in commemorating the late Michael Quigley, who sadly passed away in December 2022.

“Michael held the rank of Crew Commander, an exemplary member of the Airport team, and an absolute gentleman.

“Michael would have been receiving his 30 years of service medal having joined the service in 1992.”