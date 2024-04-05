Community in Moville invited to participate in designing the town’s ‘new heritage’

A project to address the needs of Moville and create a new vision for the town will be launched on Wednesday fortnight, April 24th.

Moville is one of three towns chosen this year under the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Reimagine Hometown Architect initiative.

They say the aim is to reimagine the town, first designed 250 years ago, and create the heritage of the future whilst respecting and complementing its built and natural environment.

The project is intended to address challenges including lack of public transport and digital infrastructure, and a lack of viable meeting spaces, especially for young people.

The project is being led by architect Mary Kerrigan – She says community involvement will be at the heart of the process…………..