Consultant recruitment difficulties at LUH must be addressed – McMonagle

Saolta’s Chief Operating Officer says there are significant challenges in recruiting a consultant endocrinologist for Letterkenny University Hospital.

The consultant post has been vacant since August last year, with consultant services currently being provided 12 hours a week on an outpatient basis.

Saolta and hospital management say they remain fully committed to the further development and enhancement of diabetes services to deliver a fit for purpose and sustainable service, and there’s been a 65% reduction in the number of people awaiting a first appointment with a consultant over the past year.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle who raised the issue at a recent Regional Health Forum meeting says some progress was reported, but this is a path we’ve been down before..……