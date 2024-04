Finn Harps have drawn 1-1 with UCD in the Airtricity League First Division at Finn Park this evening.

Tony McNamee opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick after 12 minutes.

Harps deservedly led at half time but a triple change from UCD William O’Connor changed the flow of the game and, even though they went down to 10 men, UCD fought back to earn a share of the spoils.

After the game, Harps boss Darren Murphy spoke to Diarmuid Doherty…