Derry cruise past Dundalk to close gap on Shels

Derry City have beaten Dundalk 4-1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening.

Adam O’Reilly had City 1 up at half time after netting on the half-hour mark.

The floodgates opened in the first 20 minutes of the second half as further goals from William Patching, Daniel Mullen and Michael Duffy sent the Candy Stripes on their way to a comfortable home win.

Dundalk did pull one back on 75 minutes through Ryan O’Kane but it was too little, too late.

The result means Ruaidhri Higgins’ men now go to 2nd place and are now 6 points behind leaders Shelbourne after they drew 2-2 in Drogheda.

After the game, Martin Holmes gave us his full-time report from The Brandywell…