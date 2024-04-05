Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Donegal hoping to benefit as new CCTV funding package is announced

The Justice Minister has announced one million euro worth of funding for community CCTV schemes.

Helen McEntee says the money is available, not only for new schemes, but also to extend or upgrade existing CCTV schemes which are “incomplete or obsolete.”

Donegal County Council Joint Policing Committee has already submitted applications to augment the Letterkenny scheme and development a new scheme in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Local Authorities can also now seek a one-off grant of up to 5-thousand euro for minor maintenance costs.

Minister McEntee says everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in their communities…………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hoping to benefit as new CCTV funding package is announced

5 April 2024
City of Derry Airport Fire & Rescue Staff Awarded for Dedicated Years of Service
News, Top Stories

City of Derry of Airport honors long serving members of Airport Fire and Rescue team.

5 April 2024
Thomas Cleanshave
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle would consider supporting Harris if he got commitments on the People’s Document

5 April 2024
Jonathan Stewart
News, Top Stories

Another Independent candidate declares in the Glenties Electoral Area

5 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal hoping to benefit as new CCTV funding package is announced

5 April 2024
City of Derry Airport Fire & Rescue Staff Awarded for Dedicated Years of Service
News, Top Stories

City of Derry of Airport honors long serving members of Airport Fire and Rescue team.

5 April 2024
Thomas Cleanshave
News, Audio, Top Stories

Pringle would consider supporting Harris if he got commitments on the People’s Document

5 April 2024
Jonathan Stewart
News, Top Stories

Another Independent candidate declares in the Glenties Electoral Area

5 April 2024
IFA logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donohoe has no plans to provide extra cash as farmers seek more support

5 April 2024
dennis mccauley
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doctors must be recognised and valued – McCauley

5 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube