Donegal hoping to benefit as new CCTV funding package is announced

The Justice Minister has announced one million euro worth of funding for community CCTV schemes.

Helen McEntee says the money is available, not only for new schemes, but also to extend or upgrade existing CCTV schemes which are “incomplete or obsolete.”

Donegal County Council Joint Policing Committee has already submitted applications to augment the Letterkenny scheme and development a new scheme in Ballybofey and Stranorlar.

Local Authorities can also now seek a one-off grant of up to 5-thousand euro for minor maintenance costs.

Minister McEntee says everyone has a right to feel safe and be safe in their communities…………….