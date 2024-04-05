Donohoe has no plans to provide extra cash as farmers seek more support

Farmers are reiterating their call on government to put supports in place to help them get through what they’ve described as a ‘catastrophic’ winter.

The call from the IFA comes as even more heavy rain and high winds are expected when storm Kathleen hits Ireland this weekend.

IFA President Francie Gorman says some farmers are facing financial crisis………………

However, Public Expenditure Minister Pascal Donohoe says he has no plans to make addition funding available to farmers.

However he says he will engage with the Department of Agriculture……………