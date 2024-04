There’s a warning investment fraud is becoming a bigger crime, with over €25 million stolen last year.

That’s more than double the figure for 2022 with cold calling and social media among the methods used by criminals to lure people to invest their money.

In one scam in recent years a €1 million was stolen.

Detective Superintendent Michael Cryan from the National Economic Crime Bureau is urging people to only invest with someone they know and trust: