Fine Gael is holding it’s Ard Fheis in Galway this weekend.

It gets underway this evening, and will be the first under new leader Simon Harris, who took over from Leo Varadkar last month.

The set-piece will be a speech by the incoming Taoiseach tomorrow evening, where he will outline the party’s key priorities with less than a year until the General Election.

Junior Minister Neale Richmond says the speech will be broad: