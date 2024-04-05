Finn Harps held by 10-man UCD

Finn Harps and UCD have played out a 1-1 draw in their Airtricity League First Division clash at Finn Park this evening.

The game kicked off at 5pm due to floodlight issues, which caused a reduced crowd in Ballybofey.

Tony McNamee opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick after just 12 minutes and Harps were good value for their slender lead at the break.

UCD were reduced to 10 men at the mid-point of the 2nd half when Mikey McCullagh was shown a straight red for a challenge on Ryan Rainey.

That didn’t deter the visitors, however, as they were soon level when Ciaran Behan found the net for the students.

Conor Tourish came close to winning it for Harps in injury time but for a fine save from UCD ‘keeper Cian Moore.

Diarmuid Doherty was providing live updates from Ballybofey. He gave us his report at full time…