Heather Humphreys says she’s “honoured” to take up her new position as Deputy Leader of Fine Gael from today.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development takes over from Simon Coveney, who stepped down from Cabinet earlier this week.

Minister Humphreys, who is a TD for Cavan-Monaghan, was first elected to the Dáil following the 2011 General Election.

Incoming Taoiseach and new Fine Gael Leader, Simon Harris, says she’ll bring “vigour and determination” to her new role.