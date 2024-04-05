Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Jim McGuinness says Derry will be Donegal’s “biggest test to date”

Photo – Donegal GAA

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is looking forward to “a big couple of weeks on the horizon”.

The Glenties man will lead his team into a battle with Derry in the Ulster Championship in 2 weeks time and he isn’t afraid to admit it will be a huge challenge.

Derry have just beaten Dublin in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final and they are undeniably the in-form team in the country.

Speaking to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney at a press event in Convoy this evening, McGuinness talked openly about the scale of the challenge ahead.

“It’s a tough challenge and in order to come out on the right side of the result you are going to have to play very well and you are going to have to have as many people available as possible, but the beauty of the Ulster Championship is that these days present themselves”.

McGuinness is no stranger to the big occasion and is looking forward to a “special atmosphere” at Celtic Park.

“I’d imagine the tickets will be like gold dust and everyone will want to be there”…

Here’s the full interview…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

storm warning
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public should avoid coastal areas tomorrow with the arrival of Storm Kathleen

5 April 2024
News Logo Posts
Playback, Audio

News, Sport, An Nuacht and Obituaries on Friday April 5th

5 April 2024
polling station
News, Top Stories

June 7th officially named election day

5 April 2024
digital learning
News, Top Stories

Over €3 million in funding allocated to schools in Donegal

5 April 2024
