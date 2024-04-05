Jim McGuinness says Derry will be Donegal’s “biggest test to date”

Donegal manager Jim McGuinness is looking forward to “a big couple of weeks on the horizon”.

The Glenties man will lead his team into a battle with Derry in the Ulster Championship in 2 weeks time and he isn’t afraid to admit it will be a huge challenge.

Derry have just beaten Dublin in the Allianz National Football League Division 1 Final and they are undeniably the in-form team in the country.

Speaking to Highland Radio’s Brendan Devenney at a press event in Convoy this evening, McGuinness talked openly about the scale of the challenge ahead.

“It’s a tough challenge and in order to come out on the right side of the result you are going to have to play very well and you are going to have to have as many people available as possible, but the beauty of the Ulster Championship is that these days present themselves”.

McGuinness is no stranger to the big occasion and is looking forward to a “special atmosphere” at Celtic Park.

“I’d imagine the tickets will be like gold dust and everyone will want to be there”…

Here’s the full interview…