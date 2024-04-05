Kenny Shiels’ son takes over as coach at Coleraine

Coleraine have appointed former Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels (above right) as their new first-team coach.

A son of former Derry City boss, Kenny Shiels, he managed Dungannon Swifts in the top flight for more than two years.

As a player he had spells at Hibernian, Doncaster Rovers, Kilmarnock, Rangers, Dundalk, Derry City and Coleraine, which was his final club in 2019.

He also won 14 international caps for Northern Ireland, scoring one goal against Luxembourg.

Shiels (39) takes over from Marty McCann.