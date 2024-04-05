Met Eireann warns of strong winds tomorrow as Storm Kathleen approaches

Storm Kathleen is on the way, with orange weather warnings in place for Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork and Waterford. A yellow wind warning is in place for Donegal.

Met Eireann says it will be breezy today with scattered showers and a few bright or sunny spells.

Highs of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate to fresh, occasionally strong, southerly winds.

Cloudy tonight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle becoming widespread.

The rain will clear to showers later in the night.

Becoming very windy with strong and gusty southerly winds

Mild tonight with lows of 10 to 12 degrees.

A Status Yellow wind warning will be in operation from 5am to 8pm tomorrow, as Storm Kathleen brings very strong and gusty southerly winds with severe and damaging gusts during the day. Coastal flooding and wave overtopping are likely.

Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with scattered showers, and highs of 12 to 14 degrees.