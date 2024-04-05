Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Pringle would consider supporting Harris if he got commitments on the People’s Document

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle says he would consider supporting Simon Harris as Taoiseach if he promised to fully embrace and implement the People’s Document published last week by Defective Block campaigners.

However, Deputy Pringle told today’s Nine til Noon Show he would have a number of serious questions, not least why the government hadn’t done so already.

Deputy Pringle said he believes successive governments contributed to the crisis because their policy was geared more towards developers than ensuring regulation.

Nevertheless, he says if there was a genuine and credible commitment, he would have to carefully consider it.

Deputy Pringle says he will not engage in auction politics, and trade his vote for promised investment in his own area.

He believes such decisions should on the basis of what’s best for the country..…….

