Ruaidhri Higgins “delighted with the night’s work” as Derry beat Dundalk

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins

Derry City defeated Dundalk by 4 goals to 1 in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins has seen improvement in his side since last Friday’s disappointing loss at home to Galway, as his side took a point from Tolka Park on Monday and built on that to put in a dominant performance tonight at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Goals from Adam O’Reilly, William Patching, Daniel Mullen and Michael Duffy sent Derry to a comfortable home victory over a struggling Dundalk side.

After the game, Higgins gave his thoughts to the press…

