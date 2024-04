A 35 year old woman from Strabane has passed away following a collision on the A5 yesterday.

Oonagh Burns was driving a white Seat Leon on the Victoria Road when it left the carriageway close to the junction with the Grangefoyle Road, at around 1.40pm.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road has since re-opened and PSNI are appealing for information or dashcam footage to assist with investigations.