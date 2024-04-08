Calls made to see health services restored in Annagry

Calls have been made to see the dispensary and doctor services re-opened in Annagry which closed during the pandemic.

Cllr. Michael Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says it’s unfair that people are left with no other option but to travel to neighbouring health centres to avail of care.

A request has been made to get a meeting with the Minister for Health.

He says a result locals have found it hard to get a GP.

Cllr. Mac Giolla Easbuig says he was told the building was not fit for purpose, but this doesn’t make sense as other HSE services operate from here: