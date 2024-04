€1.2 million worth of cultivate loans for farmers in Inishowen were granted by the Credit Union since mid 2022 .

There has been a surge in the number of farmers taking out such loans with €50 million loaned nationally last year.

Cultivate Credit Union’s 2023 annual review found that May seen the most applications.

Brendan Malone, the Operations Manager in Inishowen says farmers can find support at their credit union, especially with weather pressures: