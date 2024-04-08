Live Register figures drop again in Donegal compared to last year

The live register figures for the end of last month have been released, Donegal has again seen a drop in numbers compared to March 2023.

Its the third consecutive month without the number of people signing on increasing in the county.

The largest decrease was seen in Killybegs and that was of 24% totalling to 502 people.

It was followed by Dungloe at 1021 people signing on, a drop of 15%.

Both Ballyshannen and Buncranna fell by 11% to 1,029 and 1581 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ballybofey office recorded 1,070 individuals, 9% less that a year previous.

Donegal had decreased by 3% to a total of 560.

Finally, Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny both seen a marginal drop of 1%, with 551 and 2,477 people on the live register at the end of March.