Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Customer Service Awards 2024

Win A Home Makeover

The Outlet

Ours to Protect

Live Register figures drop again in Donegal compared to last year

The live register figures for the end of last month have been released, Donegal has again seen a drop in numbers compared to March 2023.

Its the third consecutive month without the number of people signing on increasing in the county.

The largest decrease was seen in Killybegs and that was of 24% totalling to 502 people.

It was followed by Dungloe at 1021 people signing on, a drop of 15%.

Both Ballyshannen and Buncranna fell by 11% to 1,029 and 1581 respectively.

Meanwhile, the Ballybofey office recorded 1,070 individuals, 9% less that a year previous.

Donegal had decreased by 3% to a total of 560.

Finally, Dunfanaghy and Letterkenny both seen a marginal drop of 1%, with 551 and 2,477 people on the live register at the end of March.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

IMG-20240408-WA0000
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen leaves a mark on Moville Shorewalk

8 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 April 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live Register figures drop again in Donegal compared to last year

8 April 2024
Annagry HEalth Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls made to see health services restored in Annagry

8 April 2024
Advertisement

Related News

IMG-20240408-WA0000
News, Audio, Top Stories

Storm Kathleen leaves a mark on Moville Shorewalk

8 April 2024
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 April 2024
cso logo new
News, Top Stories

Live Register figures drop again in Donegal compared to last year

8 April 2024
Annagry HEalth Centre
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls made to see health services restored in Annagry

8 April 2024
farm famers
News, Audio, Top Stories

€1.2 million loaned to Inishowen farmers by Credit Union since mid 2022

8 April 2024
candle-390x285
News, Top Stories

35 year old Strabane woman killed in A5 collision

8 April 2024

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2024 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube