Senator Niall Blaney says much more can be achieved on a cross-border basis by working with unionist politicians in the North.

The European candidate met will UUP Fermanagh General Election candidate, Cllr Diana Armstrong at Belleek Bridge on the border.

He says there is a range of issues that affect people living in both regions, and that work can be done to solve these issues without sacrificing one’s core political beliefs.

Senator Blaney says post Brexit trading is a mutual concern: