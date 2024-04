The Donegal based founder of the road safety organisation PARC has repeated her call for an increase in the number of Gardaí deployed to the Roads Policing Unit.

It comes as the death toll on the country’s roads reached 61 over the weekend, following three separate crashes.

There have been 16 more deaths so far this year compared to the same period last year.

Susan Gray says it’s clear more Gardaí are needed…………..